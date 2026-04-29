Xiaomi 17 Ultra Review: The Camera Champion

There's a lot to like about the design of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It looks and feels premium, and Xiaomi has put a lot of attention into the small details that come together to make for a high-end device. Like, a seriously high-end device.

The basics of it aren't all that unique. The first thing you'll notice about its look is the now-signature oversized Xiaomi camera module, along with the flat-edged build that pretty much every phone has these days (not that I'm complaining). Look a little closer, however, and you'll start to notice things that make the phone look and feel nicer than the majority of the competition.

For starters, the green color looks amazing. The device comes in Black, White, and Starlit Green, and thankfully, that last one is the one I have. The green color has subtle sparkles that catch the light, which is a nice, premium touch. Also premium-feeling are the buttons on the sides. The phone has nice little round buttons for the volume controls, and they feel clicky and satisfying. So does the power button.

I highlight the premium look and feel because, in truth, the build isn't especially premium. The frame is aluminum, which isn't a bad thing, but the back is a so-called fiber-reinforced plastic. I didn't notice that it was plastic until looking at the spec sheet though — and I suspect most will have a similar experience. On that plastic back, you'll find a Xiaomi logo and a little Leica logo in the corner.

Xiaomi notes that the 17 Ultra is the thinnest Ultra device it has ever shipped, but don't take that to mean it's actually slim. This is no iPhone Air. In truth, it's only the thinnest because the others were pretty thick, and while the 17 Ultra doesn't feel overly thick most of the time, that giant camera module does make it a bit top-heavy.

Thankfully, the phone is relatively durable. It actually has an IP69 water and dust-resistance rating, so it can handle high-pressure jets and high-temperature water. Like any phone, you won't want to intentionally submerge it, but this one is more likely to survive if you do.

The device also works with Xiaomi's Photography Kit, like previous-generation models. It's designed to make the phone look and feel more like a traditional camera, plus it gives you physical controls for features like a two-stage shutter, a custom dial, and a dedicated video button. It's pretty cool — but not something I would want to carry around in my pocket.