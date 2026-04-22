Xiaomi 17 Review: A Compact High Performer

This year, the base iPhone looks less like the top-tier iPhone Pro than it has in years, but something about the iPhone lineup still makes everything feel cohesive — and more so than the Xiaomi 17 does with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Maybe it's the giant circular camera module on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, though the iPhone 17 Pro's plateau is nothing like the iPhone 17's camera array. Or, maybe it's the traditional volume rocker on the edge, instead of the unique and clicky small circular buttons. Maybe it's a combination of these and other differences.

Regardless, cohesion only really matters if you wish your phone looked more like the expensive one. That's kind of how I feel. I'm fine with the square camera bump on the back of the standard Xiaomi 17, but when moving to it from the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, I did miss those volume buttons.

For the most part, the design of the device is predictable. It has flat edges like most other phones these days, buttons on the right edge, and a USB-C port on the bottom. There's no extra button to be found — whether it be an AI button, camera button, or anything else. While I don't love everyone's implementation of these extra buttons, I do love that customizable buttons are becoming more common.

Xiaomi's included an IP68 rating, so you're covered for dust and submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. It's not at the same level is the IP69-rated Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which is a little disappointing. But, IP68 is still better than most.

The phone comes in a range of colors, and I'm reviewing the Ice Blue model. I like the subtle blue shade — it's colorful without being over the top. Of course, I don't mind over-the-top colors. As a whole, the Xiaomi 17 looks and feels great. It's compact enough to be easy to hold and premium enough to feel durable.