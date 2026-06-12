Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Review: The Best Flip Phone (A Lot Of) Money Can Buy

I'm going to play a game in this review. It's called new or not. Ok, "game" is a stretch, but play along.

The Razr Ultra (2026) has a folded footprint of 88.1 x 74 x 15.7mm, and measures 171.5 x 74.0 x 7.2mm unfolded. That's identical to last year. It gets pretty compact, and while it's heavier than the other devices in the 2026 Razr lineup, you probably won't notice it in your pocket.

While the Razr+ gets a titanium frame, Motorola has stuck with aluminum for the higher-end device. That's not a huge deal, especially on a device that's already heavier than the others in the lineup. On the back, you'll get different materials depending on the colorway. I'm reviewing the wood veneer model, which I think looks great — it's premium in feel too.

The cover screen now sits behind Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, an upgrade from the previous generation's Ceramic glass. In practice, the original cover glass on the 2025 model was already resilient, so this is more of a quiet confidence boost than something you'll notice day-to-day. Worth having, though.

Durability is rated IP48, the same as last year. That means full dust resistance and the ability to handle being submerged in fresh water, which is genuinely good for a folding phone — but it's identical to what the 2025 offered, and it's an area where an upgrade would be nice.

The rest of the design is more or less to be expected. There's a USB-C port on the bottom, along with a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The power button houses a fingerprint sensor, which I found to be relatively fast and accurate.

So, to our game. New or not? A pretty definitive "not" on the design front. Ceramic Glass 3 is nice, but you'd be hard-pressed to call that a design change.