Motorola Razr+ (2026) Review: A Slightly Awkward Middle Child

Not much has changed about the design of the Motorola Razr+ compared to last year, but that's not necessarily a huge issue. The phone measures 88.1 x 74 x 15.3mm folded and 171.4 x 74.0 x 7.1mm unfolded, which makes it slightly thinner than the base Razr. It's definitely not a dramatic difference, though -– most users won't notice it at all.

Like last year, the phone has an aluminum frame, but it couples that with a titanium hinge to help with durability — a necessity for a phone that will be folded and unfolded thousands of times. I never found that the phone felt low-quality or weak, and I was never worried about the hinge breaking, but to be fair, that's the case on plenty of other foldables too.

The front display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, and the back is vegan leather, which Motorola has been using for a few generations now. It continues to be one of the better-feeling rear panels on any phone. It picks up less grime than glass, feels warmer to the touch, and gives Motorola's foldable devices a more unique look.

Durability is rated IP48 — the same as last year's model and the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 7. That's dust-resistant against larger particles and submersible in fresh water, but it's not the full IP68 you'd get on a non-folding flagship. Foldables are getting closer to parity here, but they're not there yet.

Like other foldable devices, there's a crease on the inner screen, but you'll get used to it. It's certainly not hard to notice, and it's deeper than some foldable devices, but I don't really mind it. It's simply a limitation of a phone with this form factor right now.

Everything else about the design of the phone is similar to previous models. It has a USB-C port on the bottom, while the power button and volume rocker sit on the right side. The power button houses a fingerprint sensor, which was fast and accurate in my testing.