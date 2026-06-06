Motorola Razr (2026) Review: The Only Foldable To Get At This Price

Generally speaking, the Motorola Razr (2026) has the same design as last year, including the cutout for the cameras. Compare that to the Razr Ultra, which doesn't have that cutout and looks more modern. The Razr's footprint is identical to last year's device, measuring in at 88.1 x 74 x 15.9mm — which means if you liked how the 2025 model felt in your pocket, you'll like this one too. Unfolded, it measures 171.3 x 74.0 x 7.3mm.

The build is what you'd expect at this price. It has an aluminum frame that holds everything together, while the back is finished in vegan leather, and the cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It feels good in the hand — the leather back in particular gives it a bit of personality that the Galaxy Z Flip 7's glass back lacks. The device is available in a few different colors and finishes, and they all look pretty unique.

The phone has an IP48 rating, which means it's protected against dust particles larger than 1mm and can survive submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. That's decent for a folding phone, though it's worth noting the "8" in IP48 is reassuring while the "4" is a reminder that fine dust can still get in. That's a step down from some other foldables that have received more impressive ratings in recent years.

The cover display is smaller on the standard Motorola Razr than the Razr Plus and Razr Ultra, which means there's a small forehead above the screen. It's not overly distracting, and frankly, not really that big of a deal. It didn't change what I actually used the screen for compared to the other devices. That said, it can make the small screen feel even smaller. If that matters to you, then you may want to upgrade to one of the other Razr models.

As for buttons and controls, there's a USB-C port on the bottom along with a power button and volume rocker on the right side. The power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, which I found to be accurate and fast. The Razr doesn't have the AI key you'll find on the higher-end Motorola Razr Ultra, but I haven't found the button to be all that useful, so I certainly didn't miss it when I was using the base model.

The hinge feels solid and the phone closes with the satisfying snap you'd expect. There's no real gap when shut, and the crease on the inner display is reasonably minimal. It's not invisible, but it's not distracting either, and you'll get used to it pretty quickly.