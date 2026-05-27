Motorola Razr Fold Review: The Complete Foldable Package

Unfolded, the Razr Fold measures 144.5 x 160 x 4.6mm, which makes it one of the thinnest open foldables you can buy right now, at least in the U.S., where phones like the Honor Magic V5 aren't available. Closed, it's 160 x 73.6 x 10mm and weighs 243 grams — mostly in line with other modern foldable phones. In hand, it feels substantial without feeling unwieldy, though the weight is noticeable during longer one-handed sessions.

Motorola has stuck to its house style on materials. There's no glass back here. The actual rear material varies depending on which color variant you get. I have the Lily White model, which has a slightly textured back, while the Pantone Blackened Blue model supposedly has a bumpier feel (I haven't held that one in person). I actually quite like the feel of it, and because it's not glass, it's not going to shatter if it lands on its back.

The hinge is a teardrop stainless steel design with a titanium inner plate, and it closes with what's effectively a zero-gap fold. That's good news for keeping debris out and good news for the crease, which is present to the touch but fades quickly in everyday viewing. I've reviewed plenty of foldable phones at this point, and I never felt like the Razr Fold was cheap or low-quality in its hinge build, but it also wasn't necessarily higher-end in feel than any other modern foldable. Basically, it felt like you could easily break it if you wanted to, but if you're careful enough, it shouldn't break on its own.

Perhaps one of the more striking design elements is the large camera module on the back. Perhaps counterintuitively, I like to see big camera modules on foldable phones. That's not because I like big camera modules — it's because the trend amongst most foldable manufacturers has been to give their foldable phones worse cameras than their best slab phones in an effort to keep the device thin. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold's camera is closer to the Pixel 10 than the Pixel 10 Pro, and the same goes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In terms of design, of course, it does add some extra heft to the phone, and makes it feel a little top-heavy. We'll get into whether that pays off later.

The outer display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, which Motorola claims is the first use of this material on a smartphone and significantly tougher than its predecessors. I didn't test this, though. The IP rating is IP48/IP49, which means that it should survive limited water exposure, but you should be careful around dust or other small particles. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, by contrast, has an IP68 rating, which is much more robust.

As for the rest of the hardware, the Razr Fold has a volume rocker and power button on the right edge, and the power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, which felt quick and accurate. On the bottom is a USB-C port, and on the left edge, there's an extra AI button, which, unfortunately, isn't as customizable as I would have liked.

Generally, the Motorola Razr Fold is well-designed and seems durable. It's not overly bulky or thick, which is always nice, and that clearly would have been a non-starter with so many increasingly thin foldable phones currently available.