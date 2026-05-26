5 Underrated Android Phone Brands That Can Compete With Google And Samsung

Samsung and Google are among the best Android phone brands, and the duo makes some of the most popular devices you can buy. If you go on the internet and search for the best Android phones at any time, you'll certainly come across swaths of articles recommending at least one device from either company. While phones from these two manufacturers might be at the forefront when it comes to the best phones across different price points, these brands aren't the only good choices available. There are underrated Android phone brands that have been putting out solid devices and are worth considering.

Some of these brands are even giving Samsung and Google a run for their money in some categories. So the next time you want to upgrade your Android phone, don't just consider these two. Instead of paying a premium for a phone from Google or Samsung because of their brand value, you can also consider alternatives from these five underrated phone brands. We've selected these Android phone brands based on their limited popularity in the U.S. and how rarely their devices are featured in lists of the best smartphones online.