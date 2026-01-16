The 5 Best Android Phones Of 2025 Ranked, According To Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports ranks smartphones based on performance, camera quality, battery life, and more than a dozen other factors, making their list a go-to place for finding the best Android phones released in 2025. Their testing is thorough and reliable, so we took a close look at their list to see what they had to say about the past year's lineup.

It was a big year for smartphone innovations: Flagship models are shipping with true AI companions that assist with all manner of everyday tasks. Foldables are going beyond "gimmick" phones and finding real use cases that demand bigger screens. Meanwhile, baseline AI features and durability advancements are even finding their way into affordable budget models.

In our roundup of Consumer Reports' smartphone rankings, we narrowed the list down to one phone per product line. Samsung and Google phones continue to dominate the Android space with high-end flagships, reasonable budget models, and novelty designs. Regardless of what your intended use cases might be, these are 2025's top five best Android phones for your consideration, according to Consumer Reports' ratings.