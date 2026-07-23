Apple Watch SOS Feature Helps Save A Man Who Was Knocked Unconscious

Apple earlier this week shared a YouTube video highlighting how the fall detection feature on the Apple Watch managed to help a man who was knocked unconscious while mountain biking with his kids. The video testimonial is short, but underscores the degree to which the Apple Watch has transformed from a basic smartwatch with fitness tracking capabilities to a device that quite literally helps save lives.

The video features a man named Phil who explains that he mistimed a small jump while mountain biking and ended up crashing hard, rendering him completely unconscious. He doesn't remember the details of the actual accident which left him with a broken collarbone and seven broken ribs.

Thankfully, the fall detection feature on Phil's Apple Watch sprang into action. The Apple Watch automatically called the fire department, and dispatchers were able to send personnel to rescue him because the device was able to share his precise location. Apple's brief video also mentions that Phil's Apple Watch alerted his wife that an incident occurred. Once Phil was rescued and brought to a hospital, he stayed there for a week until he was well enough to go home.

Apple's video can be seen below: