5 Apple Watch Safety Features You Didn't Realize Existed

The Apple Watch is full of under-the-radar features that make it more than just a fitness tracker or entertainment device. That includes safety features, such as the ability to call emergency services and share your location with them just by pressing the side button. That, combined with the Apple Health app and related features, makes the wearable an underrated tool that can provide wearers with some peace of mind.

Some of the Apple Watch's safety features are connected to things you probably already use, like the heart rate monitor and compass. Others activate when the device detects a major incident, allowing the user to call emergency services and even calling on their behalf if they are incapacitated. These are features you hope you never need, but you'll be happy to have them if the situation arises, so we'll go over some of the Apple Watch's lesser-known safety features and cases where they have actually saved lives.