5 Private Email Services You Should Try Instead Of Gmail

Google's Gmail has been the major player on the email scene for more than two decades. Over the years, the online platform has expanded well beyond email to connect with a suite of online-based free alternatives to Microsoft's Office suite. While Gmail's features are compelling, some people aren't fans of how Google's business has changed over the years, raising concerns about the company's commitment to privacy. Fortunately, there are alternatives, including Proton, Zoho, Runbox, Soverin, and Tuta.

Google's privacy practices have been an issue for many years. which makes up a significant amount of its profit, giving the company an incentive to push boundaries whenever possible. Google's service is also very popular, making it a big target for hackers.There are ways to protect from these concerns. You can secure your Gmail account, including by avoiding the worst passwords you shouldn't use. Another is to pick a privacy-focused alternative to Gmail. Thankfully, there is a growing list of options ad-free and encrypted options, ranging from email specialists to full office-like suites. Many of these services are free to use, like Gmail, while others offer free trials before requiring a monthly subscription.

We've compiled a list of services people tend to talk about on Reddit, YouTube, and other tech review sites when discussing privacy-focused alternatives to Gmail. We do not pick a favorite, but we do highlight differences and share from personal experience.