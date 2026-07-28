AI companies have been testing how good their own models are at hacking things, partly to get ahead of what real attackers might try. But one of OpenAI's tests apparently went further than anyone at the company intended when it broke out of its internal testing environment and hacked into Hugging Face, a repository for a variety of AI models and tools. Reuters reports that the test itself was designed to measure how capable OpenAI's models are at offensive cybersecurity work.

The break happened while the researchers were running the agent, along with an unreleased and reportedly even more capable model, inside what was supposed to be an isolated environment with limited internet access. However, it appears that containment didn't hold. The agent, which was running on GPT-5.6 Sol, first attempted to break out of its sandbox on July 9. However, it wasn't until a couple of days later, on July 11, that the real attack began when the agent made its way into Hugging Face's systems, apparently hunting for datasets and solutions that would help it finish the task it had been given.

Unlike a regular chatbot, which is designed to answer a question and then stop, AI agents are built to carry out multi-step tasks on their own. This can include something as simple as searching for information or writing and running code. Along the way, the AI makes different decisions based on its overall goals, often with little to no human oversight. Hackers are already using AI to break AI, so it makes sense to utilize it as a way to search for vulnerabilities without having to babysit it the whole time.