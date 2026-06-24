We're all well aware by now of the various harms caused by AI: rising electricity prices, a shortage of municipal water supply, and negative effects on the environment. In addition to all of this, AI has also become a great cybersecurity risk, with Google exposing how AI has become a hacker super tool recently. We saw an example of this when Anthropic revealed Claude Mythos in April 2026, noting it had already found thousands of vulnerabilities in popular browsers like Chrome and Firefox and entire operating systems like Windows and Linux.

We now have a real-world example from OALABS Research detailing the efforts of an amateur "hacker" — in quotations because the AI agents did all the hacking without much user input — using Claude and Codex maliciously in order to commit cybercrimes. In this case, the hacker took over servers belonging to others and copied their own instance of Claude to run it on these servers. An owner of one of these compromised servers contacted OALABS, which led to the perpetrator's full prompt history being exposed.

The person behind this was a young man from Ethiopia — details that were only discovered because he asked the same Claude agent to edit his resume (which had his full name and location) before he went on a hacking spree. This shows just how little experience the hacker had, something that is further backed up by their prompts consisting of vague instructions like "recon this" and being filled with typos and grammatical errors. Yet, despite not being anywhere near an expert and Claude providing all the code, the hacker took over various personal servers, accessed data from at least 14 companies, and even attempted to steal $4 million worth of cryptocurrency, though the latter was a failure.