5 Sci-Fi Movies That Are Practically Guaranteed To Bring You To Tears

Despite its divisive nature and controversial reception among viewers and critics, it's hard to argue that Jaco Van Dormael's 2009 feature, "Mr. Nobody," delivered a wide spectrum of potent emotions. Whether you appreciate or can't stand Jared Leto as an actor (for which he tends to give everyone more and more reasons), "Mr. Nobody" is arguably one of those films when he perfectly understood the assignment.

The plot follows the last mortal on Earth in 2092, Nemo Nobody (Leto), an 118-year-old man on the verge of dying, who tries to remember his life with the help of a psychiatrist while also being interviewed by a young journalist. The trouble is, Nemo didn't live just one life but many, depending on who he chose to live with when his parents divorced at the time he was only nine years old. As he tells it, Nemo lived different lives that are vastly contradictory to each other, but all of them were right and true — but which one should be believed?

"Mr. Nobody" is a convoluted and at times utterly incomprehensible film that has the ability to leave you bewildered by its intricate plot structure while also bringing you to tears in moments you'd never expect. It's eccentric, witty, and unabashedly sentimental whenever it feels like it, but if you can buy into its emotional tornado-like disposition, you'll likely find a great deal of food for thought about regrets, missed opportunities, and the unpredictable whirlwind that life often winds up being.