5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made, According To IMDb

If you're struggling for a movie recommendation, the best place to go besides BGR's many movie lists is IMDb. The site's top 250 are films selected by fans, with a wild variety of top-tier films to populate your queue. Every genre gets a shot at the title, but in regard to sci-fi movies, the five that are at the better end of the specially chosen are diamond-cut classics that you're likely to have seen at least once. From sequels to standalone entries (or what we'd at least wish would stand alone), they're all ones worth checking off your list. If not, well, let's plead our case for why that needs to be rectified.

The top five sci-fi movies have it all. There are unstoppable killing machines, heated family altercations that take a drastic turn, and reality-breaking battles between man and machine. Some of these films are absolute dreams and deserve all the praise they've received since they blessed the big screen, and will continue to do so for years to come.

We're not going to waste another second, though; instead, we're going to let the countdown commence, and to begin we're going to kick things off with a blockbuster filmmaker's greatest achievement that doesn't involve pony-tailed smurfs. This one is heavily armed and dangerous, and was headlined by a legendary Hollywood star in their prime.