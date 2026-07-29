Plaud Note Pro Review: Never Take Meeting Notes Again

The most extreme real-world use testing came from full council meetings with fourteen people, and occasionally with additional members of the public. That's about as chaotic a situation as I could think of for the AI-powered recorder, with councilors frequently interjecting and speaking over each other, some of whom lack public speaking skills and have voices that are barely audible. We're all seated at different tables, and the furthest from one speaker to another is around 13 feet.

I'm pleased to say that with the Plaud Note Pro placed in a central location during the meeting, it performed like a champ. My old workflow had been to record on my iPhone (the longest meetings are usually around two hours), upload that to Fireflies.ai, then feed the transcript into ChatGPT Plus to summarize with a little nudge to fix any obvious errors or incorrectly identified speakers.

It's clear that the four microphones are doing a lot of heavy lifting here to enable more accurate transcriptions. I compared to some of my previous recordings, and the difference was night and day; I could easily identify the speakers rather than guessing at someone who mumbled something from across the room. Words had clarity, so the AI was doing less guessing. That's the real selling point here.

James Bruce / BGR

Once you've labeled speakers once, Plaud remembers their voice patterns for next time, so each recording becomes more accurate and requires less effort on the user's end. The custom vocabulary feature helps with recognition of local place names, so if you find it's regularly getting something wrong, you can enable that as well.

There's another powerful aspect to the software side of Plaud that would be easy to overlook. Once a recording is finished, you don't need to tell it to transcribe, then summarize, then email involved parties with a list of action items. You can create an automation to do it all at once, and with the latest firmware, you don't even need to open the app anymore — just have your phone close enough to detect the device.

Automations require a keyword to sound within a customizable time period; such as "personnel meeting" within the first five minutes. Once identified, the trigger will run and your reports will generate. In practice, our meetings are full of a lot of inconsequential nonsense that shouldn't be logged, so I still wanted an oversight step before a transcript was automatically emailed out.