The EU Just Approved This First-Of-Its-Kind Ocular Implant That Can Restore Vision

In 2025, an electronic eye implant surfaced that promised to restore vision for some patients suffering from age-related macular degeneration. Named the photovoltaic retina implant microarray, or PRIMA for short, it combines a subretinal voltaic chip implant and augmented reality glasses — they work in tandem — to restore sight for those who have otherwise lost it. At the time, it was undergoing regular studies, but it has since passed clinical trials, and is now launching commercially. It has been proven to help patients with geographic atrophy caused by age-related macular degeneration.

It is now officially the first-of-its-kind ocular implant to be approved, and the first to receive a "CE" marking for form vision restoration under the European Union Medical Device Regulation. The CE mark means that a product or device has received approval and meets European health, safety, and environmental protection standards. In this case, PRIMA will now be authorized for commercial availability and sale in European countries. Form vision restoration involves reading letters, numbers, and words, meaning practical vision is restored for those using the technology. From here, the first commercial implant will be available in Germany; meanwhile, PRIMA will see country-specific reimbursement applications and clinical site activations across Europe.

Science Corporation, the company responsible for PRIMA, is purportedly working with the Food and Drug Administration in the United States to bring the implant to market there. It has already received breakthrough device designation and humanitarian use device designation from the FDA.