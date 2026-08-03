How To Get The Best Night Sight Photos On Your Google Pixel

Google does a remarkable job when it comes to its Pixel phone lineup, as they have a pretty tight integration between hardware and software. Since the first Pixel, Google has been praised for the quality of its photos, which means that even when you're capturing Night Sight photos, you can take beautiful shots. However, since phone cameras can be limited, there are a few tips and tricks to get the most out of them, such as mastering stability, playing with ambient light and framing, or even going as specific as triggering Astrophotography Mode when you want to take that beautiful picture of the night sky.

Google has several hidden features in the Pixel that even pro photographers can benefit from. This includes features that you can use before, during, and after you take a shot. And if you have one of the latest Pixel phones, such as a model from the Pixel 10 lineup, you can get a lot more from Gemini with Photo Coach. This feature analyzes the scene in real time and gives you insights to take the best shot no matter where you are. That said, here's how to use Night Sight and how to make the most of the great cameras available on your phone.