5 Hidden Google Pixel Features That Can Make Your Photos Even Better

For years, Google positioned its Pixel phones as category-defining cameras, challenging Apple, Samsung, and everyone in the mobile industry with hardware and especially software innovations. Google used computational photography (artificial intelligence) to enhance photos well before the era of generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. All a Pixel user has to do to capture high-end photos is open the camera app, point, and shoot. That's what you want in 2026 from a high-end phone like the Pixel 10 — however, if you also take advantage of some of the hidden features in the Camera app, there's room to improve your photos even further.

That can mean using some generative AI features that Google developed for its Pixel devices — features that are available exclusively on the newest Pixel handsets, including the mid-range Pixel 10a. Also, users may want to familiarize themselves with the Google Photos editing features that can help them improve images after they're saved, which may include other AI tools that handle these editing tasks. That said, Pixel users should also be aware of what manipulating images with AI means, and how these images are perceived by anyone seeing their photos.

It's not just the software, but also the hardware. The newer the Pixel phone, the better the cameras, and the more complete the Camera app experience. In what follows, we'll highlight various hidden features that can improve your Pixel photos. You may need one of Google's newest models to take advantage of them.