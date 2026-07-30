New Image Shows What 14 Years Of Driving Has Done To NASA's Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover has been rolling across the surface of Mars since 2012, and in that time it's covered more than 20 miles of some of the roughest terrain in the solar system. Now, a fresh batch of images has given us a much better idea of just how much that mileage has cost the rover's aluminum wheels. The pictures aren't pretty, either. You can easily see jagged holes in the wheels, as well as signs of torn metal, and several of the treads are cracked and just waiting to break off all over the surface of Curiosity's wheels. Some of the holes are so large, in fact, that it looks like the rover could easily get stuck on a rock or something else and be unable to move.

Of course, none of this means Curiosity or NASA is quite ready to give up the fight. The rover continues to provide important scientific data about the Martian surface as NASA engineers work to find ways to extend the rover's lifespan for as long as they can, gathering more scientific data with every passing day. NASA has known about the wheels' deterioration for some time now, and after the death of InSight, the overall cruelty of Mars' environment has remained thoroughly unquestioned, despite all of the pretty vistas it might provide us at times.