Is The Xbox Series X More Powerful Than The PlayStation 5?

Looking at the raw stats makes one thing clear — the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the PlayStation 5. Both use an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, but the Xbox Series X has a larger GPU with 52 compute units, while the PS5's smaller GPU has 32 compute units. Because of this, the Series X delivers 12.15 teraflops of raw graphical power, while the PS5 settles at 10.28 teraflops. The Xbox Series X also has higher memory bandwidth of up to 560GB/s, while the PS5 goes up to 448GB/s, meaning the former moves data within its GPU much faster. But raw stats don't equal better performance, because neither console shows a clear performance advantage over the other.

Sometimes, the PS5 beats the Series X and sometimes the latter comes out on top, but it's interesting to think about where the PS5 sometimes gets an edge. So when Digital Foundry interviewed AAA developers, one of them said it's because the GPU compiler is more efficient. This means the GPU is better at translating the human-readable code into machine code.

The GPU is also faster, thanks to its variable clock that can reach a maximum speed of 2.23GHz compared to the Series X's fixed 1.825 GHz. Also, since the PS5 gives developers access to its low-level API, they get more tools for optimizing games so they can run better on the PS5.