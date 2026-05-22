5 Reasons Why The PS5 Pro Is Actually Worth $900 In 2026 (And 5 Reasons It's Not)

The PlayStation 5 launched in late 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a godsend for many who had already spent months cooped up inside their homes. It didn't matter that there were hardly any high-profile exclusives at the time, nor was it concerning that the leap in visual fidelity didn't seem monumental compared to those in past console generations. After all, it had been seven years since the PlayStation 4's launch, so many players were already eager to upgrade.

In 2024, Sony refreshed the PS5 by releasing the PS5 Pro, a supercharged version of the console with various improvements to its specs and form factor. While the PS5 with a disc drive retailed for $499 at launch, the PS5 Pro launched with an MSRP of $699 — without a disc drive. This triggered conversations about whether the premium console was worth the upcharge.

When Sony raised the PS5 Pro's price to a whopping $899 on April 2, 2026, those conversations began anew. After all, $900 is a whole lot of money to spend on a video game machine. Let's take a look at the PS5 Pro's offerings and go over five reasons why it could be worth shelling out $900 on the console in 2026 — and five reasons why you might be better off staying with your regular old PS5.