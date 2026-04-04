5 Graphics Cards More Powerful Than The PlayStation 5 Pro's

The PlayStation 5 Pro is an excellent choice for gaming, for the graphics alone. PlayStation announced at the PS5 Pro technical seminar (via YouTube) that it has a larger custom AMD GPU than the base PS5 that uses a hybrid RDNA architecture. The Pro uses RDNA 2 for its base but has features from RDNA 3. The GPU is said to perform 45% faster than the base PlayStation 5 in general rendering and makes ray-tracing up to three times better. It even comes with a custom silicon for its AI-upscaling.

The PS5 Pro's Performance Mode combines the graphics quality of high-fidelity mode with the greater FPS of the PS5's Performance Mode, giving you high-quality 4K visuals with AI upscaling from native 1440p while still promising to output 60 FPS. In practice, the PS5 Pro reaches a peak of 60 FPS when running "Black Myth: Wukong," but more intense combat sequences put it closer to 50 FPS.

Despite the PS5 Pro being an improvement over the base PS5, it's still nowhere near the performance that high-end PCs can achieve. Most mid-range GPUs that perform better than an AMD 9060 or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 are capable of outputting better visuals. If you have a larger budget and don't mind spending more than an entire PS5 Pro on a GPU, pretty much any upper-end NVIDIA or AMD card will perform better, but we've tried to list the most budget-friendly graphics cards that are still more powerful than the PS5 Pro's.