4 Cheaper GPUs That Still Compete With Nvidia's Newest RTX 50 Cards
Finding a cheap GPU with similar performance to the RTX 50-series has never been harder, especially after new models became targets for AI startups. The launch of a new series that was supposed to be a great moment for many gamers became a headache for many worldwide. Due to AI driving memory prices up, limited stock, and the RTX 50-series pivoting toward the booming AI market, GPU supply has become very low, leaving gamers to fight over scraps.
While the price of the flagship models from Nvidia is spiking, there are other, cheaper graphics card options for those who still want to build a gaming PC. And while they don't have the same raw power as an RTX 5080 or 5090, these GPUs are still capable of delivering similar performance in most games, often maintaining a stable experience of 60 FPS or above at high or even ultra settings.
Even if the RTX 50-series offers the best hardware on the GPU market, this doesn't mean that it's the only option for you to buy for your rig. Nvidia itself has older models that can run the vast majority of games released today, as AMD GPUs do, with several graphics cards from the last two generations still delivering good results in many games, with solid ray tracing and upscaling options at a better cost.
AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT
If you mostly play at 1080p and you're fine with medium or high settings, the RX 9060 XT is a solid budget pick. In many benchmarks, it edges out the RTX 5060, but both cards are really aimed at mainstream 1080p gaming. At 1440p, especially on ultra settings or with heavy ray tracing, you'll likely need to turn things down, and don't expect to play games in 4K either with this graphics card.
Also, the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT comes with some VRAM options, and the best choice is sticking with the 16 GB version rather than the 8 GB one, especially if you want a GPU for long-term use. That's because some games may have a higher VRAM demand when running, making the 8 GB version have some problems delivering good performance, such as stuttering on higher graphics settings.
At the same time, while the RX 9060 XT from AMD doesn't have technologies like DLSS, which is exclusive to Nvidia GPU models, it does rely on RDNA 4 and FSR for upscaling graphics and improving performance in supported games. Even if these features don't always match the same quality found in Nvidia's GPU models, they still maintain solid quality, and it remains one of the best cheap graphics cards today.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE (16GB)
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 series is part of the Great Radeon Edition, GPUs known to come with some cut-down specifications when compared to the same lineup, but also sold for a better price, which can be perfect for those who are willing to have a slightly worse performance to save money. However, even having those trade-off modifications, the RX 7900 GRE managed to get a better performance in some games at 1440p, such as "Ghost of Tsushima" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" when compared with the RTX 5070.
If you aren't interested in playing in 1440p, but want more than 60FPS, this model made by AMD shines in 1080p, since it can deliver a strong performance in games such as "Cyberpunk 2077," especially when it uses high settings. However, according to benchmarks, when paired with upscaling technologies made by AMD, like FSR 3 and FG, the average FPS that you may have while playing those games can be even higher.
Even if the RTX 5070 has more power to run other games, the better option is to buy the AMD model, especially because it can be found at a better price than its Nvidia counterpart. Players who want to have better FPS can also look for one of the other versions that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 has. However, it's important that you consider that they also come with higher price tags for a slightly better performance and, in such situations, they may not be the best option available.
RTX 3080
Don't let the RTX 3080 being more than 5 years old deceive you, it's still capable of delivering reliable performances in many games, especially when DLSS is activated. For example, according to benchmarks, this card can handle games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Silent Hill F" in 1440p and with more than 60fps, while a few other games can get up to 4K with some trade-offs.
However, it's also important to know that, like many other budget GPUs, the RTX 3080 has a few limitations, especially related to its VRAM. This model arrived with 10 or 12 GB options in 2020, which may be ok when it was released, but won't be enough for some games today, especially when played on Ultra settings with ray tracing on. Luckily, with some adjustments, you'll still have a good experience.
In the end, the RTX 3080 is totally worth its price if you can find one used in good condition. Some users even say that if you already have one in your PC, the only upgrade worth buying is an RTX 5090. However, with the price spikes that newer flagship models are having, the 3080 will maintain its status as a good card among other Nvidia GPUs that you shouldn't buy.
RTX 4070 Super
If you want an Nvidia GPU, but can't find one of the RTX 50-series at a reasonable price, you'll find that many Nvidia flagships GPUs aren't worth it aren't worth it compared to the RTX 4070 Super. This graphics card is in a sweet spot between high-end performance and a good price, delivering strong results at 1440p and even as an entry-level for 4K gaming, without having the same cost as the 50-series lineup. It offers more than enough raw power to run your games while also avoiding the inflated prices that the RTX 50 series has.
Despite the RTX 5070 having slightly better performance than the RTX 4070 Super in many games when played in 4K, this difference is often minimal, with the 50 series having only a modest advantage of 3 or 4 FPS. In lower resolutions, like 1440p, both GPUs deliver performance above 60 FPS, especially in more demanding games with ray-tracing active, such as "Cyberpunk 2077," with the RTX 4070S having the lead in stability.
However, the biggest advantage that the RTX 4070 Super has when compared to its counterpart is its value when found at the right price. As the worrying Nvidia GPU trends show the brand shifting from the gaming market into AI territory, their prices are becoming even higher, while the 4070 models can appear at lower prices, making it a good option for those who are looking for a good GPU for their PC. Also, with this model, you don't need to give up Nvidia's technologies, such as DLSS.
How we picked these cheaper GPUs
Choosing the right alternatives to Nvidia's RTX 50-series took more steps than just picking graphics cards from the last generation. Availability was one of the main factors, since some cards that still hold up well with modern games are no longer easy to find from official retailers, but can be found in the secondhand market.
We also didn't make this list as Nvidia-only, since AMD has several excellent entry-level and midrange models that offer good performance in resolutions most people play at. These cards sometimes require some trade-offs, like stepping down from ultra settings, 4K, or 1440p to get a better experience playing at 1080p. While it may not be ideal for those who want a premium experience, these lineups are a way to save money compared to buying an RTX 50-series card.
Benchmarks were another important step to define the best cheap cards for this list. Raw specifications alone don't always mean good performance, so we focused on how GPUs handle modern and demanding titles, especially when using upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR. While they don't match the performance that the RTX 50-series has, they're still solid options for many budget setups.