4 Cheaper GPUs That Still Compete With Nvidia's Newest RTX 50 Cards

Finding a cheap GPU with similar performance to the RTX 50-series has never been harder, especially after new models became targets for AI startups. The launch of a new series that was supposed to be a great moment for many gamers became a headache for many worldwide. Due to AI driving memory prices up, limited stock, and the RTX 50-series pivoting toward the booming AI market, GPU supply has become very low, leaving gamers to fight over scraps.

While the price of the flagship models from Nvidia is spiking, there are other, cheaper graphics card options for those who still want to build a gaming PC. And while they don't have the same raw power as an RTX 5080 or 5090, these GPUs are still capable of delivering similar performance in most games, often maintaining a stable experience of 60 FPS or above at high or even ultra settings.

Even if the RTX 50-series offers the best hardware on the GPU market, this doesn't mean that it's the only option for you to buy for your rig. Nvidia itself has older models that can run the vast majority of games released today, as AMD GPUs do, with several graphics cards from the last two generations still delivering good results in many games, with solid ray tracing and upscaling options at a better cost.