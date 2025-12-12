5 Nvidia Graphics Cards You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Users)

Buying a new video card can be quite the experience. There are a lot of product specifications and reviews to dig through before settling on a card, while also trying to find the best possible deal as PC component prices fluctuate. And with 2026 seeing component prices increase, evidenced by GDDR memory costs jumping 172% year-over-year, finding the right card at a good price might be harder than ever.

This makes knowing which video cards to avoid even more crucial for consumers. The last thing that anyone wants is to drop a lot of money only to be left underwhelmed, especially given the pace at which GPUs face comparative obsolescence.

Nvidia is often hailed as the top dog in the graphics card space, and we've showcased the best value cards from the company before, but its cards aren't always free from issues. The company has several GPUs on the market that are criticized as being questionable in terms of value proposition. One upside to Nvidia's popularity: Users have snapped up a lot of "team green" GPUs, and consumer reviews are prevalent. This allows for examination of which Nvidia video cards worth steering clear of.