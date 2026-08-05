Who Owns Napster?

It might not surprise you to know that Napster is now an AI company. The program — once known for enabling rampant illegal music downloading and becoming the mortal enemy of Metallica's Lars Ulrich –is now an AI agent platform focused on providing large language model-based "collaborators" for content creation. In 2025, Napster was bought from its prior owners, of which there have been a few, for $207 million by the company Infinite Reality.

Infinite Reality has since changed its name, rebranding entirely as Napster, which is not the first time this has happened. Back in 2016 Rhapsody also swapped its branding for Napster. Infinite Reality was cofounded by John Acunto, Amish Shah, Rodric David, and Sean Cross, according to Crunchbase and available information on LinkedIn. David no longer works with the company as of 2023.

Outside of the generative AI platform, the company has had a few mysteries surrounding it. In 2025, Forbes reported that then-Infinite Reality managed to raise over $3 billion from an anonymous investor. After the report was published, the company identified itself as Sterling Equities, the investment firm founded by infamous real estate developer Saul Katz. However, all of this information is either no longer accessible or has been deleted from social media.