3 Iconic MP3 Players That Were As Essential As The iPod

If you were a young adult when the iPod first started defining the "cool" from the "uncool" at your high school, you might recall the Zune being the target of a few jokes. For whatever reason, many decided that a Zune was a sign that you couldn't afford an iPod, which Apple fans determined was the by-default superior device.

However, when the Zune first hit stores, it's worth noting that some professional tech writers and reporters considered it to represent an improvement over the iPod. For example, some pointed to the fact that the Zune's screen was reasonably large and attractive. In addition, the Zune offered features like its own subscription service to rival iTunes. According to some users on communities like Reddit's r/nostalgia subreddit, the Zune's music store was actually "way better" than iTunes thanks to an interface that prioritized "artistry."

Reviewers even claimed the Zune device's interface was more user-friendly than the iPod's. They pointed to the fact that it was visually more dynamic and how the buttons were more intuitive. Because the screen of the Zune (when it was initially released) was also a half-inch larger than that of the iPod, it offered a more impressive experience for viewing photos and videos.

We all know the Zune didn't last — but hey, neither did the iPod. Regardless, those willing to give it an honest try often found the Zune deserved more than the scorn it received from Apple elitists.