5 Classic Sony Gadgets That Made The '80s So Much Cooler

When it came to personal and home electronics in the 1980s, Sony was undoubtedly one of the kings of the scene. Not only were its offerings on the cutting edge of then-current tech, but its consumer-grade devices were emblematic of the decade's style and function. Classic devices like the Walkman and Handycam weren't just good electronics in a vacuum — they were sleek, user-friendly, and oh-so stylish to walk around with.

It's thanks in large part to Sony and its gadgets that the distinctive vibe of the '80s still lives on in our hearts, even if the hairspray and leg warmers don't. Not only that, but they also set the stage for advancements that would come later down the line, whether from Sony itself or other companies. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Sony's moves in the '80s set the trajectory for personal, portable media in the decades to come, and that's just one part of these gadgets' enduring cool factor.