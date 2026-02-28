5 Of The Best Wired Headphones For Audiophiles, According To Users
Audiophile headphones differ from consumer-grade everyday headphones in that they offer a neutral sound profile, allowing you to hear every instrument and frequency more clearly and experience sound the way it was originally intended. This is why they're the go-to for music enthusiasts and professionals who want to dive into the details and enjoy an immersive experience. And if you're looking for a pair of audiophile headphones, it only makes sense you want a wired one.
Even though the top wireless headphones have come leaps and bounds and now offer comparable sound quality to their wired counterparts, wired options involve fewer compromises. They're not prone to signal drops, connection issues, or latency that might distort or interrupt the listening experience. However, picking out wired headphones for audiophile listening is easier said than done. Even if you stick to the major headphone brands, there are hundreds of options, different models, and multiple price ranges to navigate, which can get confusing.
To help you out and ensure you get tried-and-tested recommendations, we've picked the top five wired headphones for audiophiles, prioritizing what actual users are saying about these products. Our picks include the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x, Philips SHP9500, Sony MDR7506, Sennheiser HD 600, and OneOdio Pro 10. Each has strong user reviews as well as recommendations from expert testers, plus we've made sure to cover a wide range of budgets so you can choose the one that best suits you.
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x
The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x is rated the "#1 Top Rated" wired headphone on Amazon and enjoys a mind-blowing 4.6 average rating after more than 33,000 reviews. It's drowned in positive feedback, with users saying they love not only the sound but also the design (the earcups fold inwards), as well as the value for money this pair offers at just $159. Although they're advertised as dedicated studio/audio monitoring headphones, several reviewers have noted that they're just as good for general listening and work seamlessly with iPhone, Android, PC, and other platforms.
They're also great for gaming, with one user saying they were able to identify the direction of footsteps in-game while using these headphones. As for the sound profile, the ATH-M50X delivers true bass, to the point that you can get a good baseline for EQ control. The mids are clear and well-defined, and the highs are loud and bright, but not so bright that they feel harsh or piercing. However, because of their accuracy, users have said that they can certainly expose poor audio outputs, so what you plug into them really matters.
In terms of design, their 90-degree swiveling ear cups, which allow for one-ear monitoring, make it easier to forgive the slightly heavier headband. They're also very durable, plus they come with three cables in the box, including a long and a short one, so you can use one at home and another in the studio. However, they don't have active noise cancellation, so using them in loud surroundings such as airports might not be the best idea. On the bright side, they don't really leak audio, so you don't have to worry about cranking up the volume.
Philips SHP9500
Acclaimed audio equipment reviewers Rtings consider the Philips SHP9500 the best budget audiophile headphones you can buy right now, and reviews on Amazon echo the same sentiment, along with other expert reviewers such as Home Studio Basics, who also praise its value for money. This pair of headphones has been bought over 500 times in the last month and, at the time of writing, has a brilliant 4.5-star rating after more than 11,000 reviews. The design isn't too loud, and the headphones feature a standard plastic frame with comfy mesh padding all around, but the sliver of gold on the outer frame does add to their aesthetic appeal.
Most importantly, they weigh just 0.66 pounds, so you can easily use them for extended periods without feeling any discomfort. Testers at Rtings have concluded that while the SHP9500's mid-range performance is excellent and it offers great natural sound, it doesn't quite hit the sweet spot when it comes to bass. That's the technical verdict, but according to actual user reviews, you won't be left wanting no matter what you listen to, whether it's orchestral soundtracks, K-pop, rap, comfy lo-fi songs, or even podcasts. Audiophiles also consider these a great pair of headphones for gaming.
Of course, for the price (just $80), there are a few compromises. For instance, they don't have the same stable fit as some more upmarket headphones. Also, because they're open-back headphones, people around you will be able to hear your tunes, plus there's no noise cancellation, but the advantage of this type of design is that you get a wider soundstage.
Sony MDR7506
The Sony MDR7506 features a closed-back design, which makes it a go-to option if you want a pair of audiophile headphones that you can not only use in the studio but also take out and wear in loud environments such as while traveling. In fact, its noise isolation has also been put through the paces and proved to be solid by several meticulous tests over at Home Studio Basics. This versatility is one of the major reasons this pair enjoys a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 27,000 reviews as of this writing.
Users in particular love the MDR7506's lightweight build. It weighs just 0.5 pounds and offers a snug fit without feeling too clampy, making it easy to wear for long durations. This was seconded by Rtings, although they did point out that the faux leather on the ear cups doesn't feel premium. However, we believe that's a fair trade-off for the affordable price tag of $113. For better portability, it swivels and folds inwards, and even comes with a soft case for storage.
After using the headphones for multiple hours, a reviewer on Amazon highlighted that they found the MDR7506 ideal for all professional and general purposes, including DJing, mixing, recording, and listening to broadcasts, movies, podcasts, and music across all genres. Another user said they were impressed by the lack of distortion and the balanced sound profile. The highs are bright, the mids are detailed, and the bass is deep without sounding too boomy.
Sennheiser HD 600
The Sennheiser HD600 are a pair of old headphones that audiophiles still swear by. Even though they're nearly 30 years old, over 500 of these have been snagged up in just the last month on Amazon alone, where the headphones boast a 4.6-star rating after more than 6,000 reviews. A huge reason for this is their flat sound profile, which is exactly what is expected out of a pair of studio headphones. That said, you can comfortably use them for day-to-day listening as well, with real-world users calling them "the jack of all trades" and saying they "make everything just sound more real."
The HD600 offers a premium feel, thanks to carbon fiber and velvet-like material for cushioning. However, testers at Rtings have found that this pair of headphones can feel a bit heavy on the head due to its bulky design, which makes it slightly less suited for extended use. It's also not very portable, as the cups don't fold inward and there's no provided bag or case. Several reviews also recommend investing in a decent DAC/amp if you want to maximize the experience with the HD600. Plus, as is typical of dedicated audiophile headphones, the HD 600 is also open-backed and doesn't offer any noise cancellation.
In case you're wondering whether you should get the more recent release, the HD660S2, which is $130 more expensive, it's probably not worth the extra splurge, especially if you're on a budget. A reviewer on Reddit who has thoroughly tested the two models pointed out that while the 660S2 does offer slightly better bass and imaging, the mid-range on the HD600 is still unmatched, and the 600 is overall "just a bit more silky smooth and lush sounding."
OneOdio Pro 10
At just $28, the OneOdio Pro 10 is our top pick for the best cheap wired headphones for audiophiles. It has a staggering 73,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4. The general consensus in the reviews is that these headphones punch way above their price bracket, offering surprisingly good sound quality. You get energetic bass, crisp highs, and clear-cut mids that won't make you feel like you're using a low-cost product.
Experts at Audio Reviews even said the sound clarity of the OneOdio Pro 10 is as good as the Philips SHP9500, which costs $50 more. However, the headphones can feel a little extra bassy, so they might not be ideal for people looking for pinpoint accuracy and a flat sound profile. They also boast excellent compatibility and can be used easily across general day-to-day devices as well as amplifiers and DJ mixers.
And if you think the manufacturer might have cut costs on the design and build, think again. Several users have praised their overall build quality, saying that even though they're made out of plastic, they don't feel cheap. Additionally, the earcups can rotate 90 degrees, so you can easily use them with a single ear. The headphones are also really light at just 0.66 pounds, plus they come with a soft pouch you can carry around.
Methodology
Our top priority for this guide was to only pick wired headphones that audiophiles actually use and recommend. To find credible reviews, we combed through platforms such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Reddit. In addition to user ratings and feedback, we also considered what experts such as Rtings, Home Studio Basics, and What Hi-Fi have found in their meticulous testing and reviews of these headphones.
Additionally, we decided to cover a wide range of budgets and reputable headphone brands, as we wanted to provide healthy variety and ensure you can pick one that fits your budget and suits your needs the best. As always, every single product has been independently selected based on merit alone. None of them are sponsored.