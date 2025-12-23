CDs Are Actually Making A Comeback - Here's How

You're probably familiar with the vinyl resurgence. The trend, which has been happening for years now, sees a new generation becoming acquainted with vinyl records, as well as record players or turntables. Older generations with a feeling of nostalgia are also getting back into the vintage music medium. But there's another retro format making a comeback: CDs.

Compact discs were the successor to the cassette tape and the precursor to MP3 players, which then largely gave way to music streaming services. These discs, which are smaller than the smallest records and look similar to DVDs and Blu-ray discs, hold complete albums or single tracks. You might have grown up with CDs and consider them a fairly recent technology. But brace yourself, because the truth is that they first came out in the '80s, becoming mainstream in the late '80s and early 1990s. So yes, the CD is decades old and now considered "retro" tech — although many people have found ways to repurpose their old CD players. However, the CD is making a bit of a comeback, largely on the back of the format's audio quality, affordability of media, and sleek new players.