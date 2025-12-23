CDs Are Actually Making A Comeback - Here's How
You're probably familiar with the vinyl resurgence. The trend, which has been happening for years now, sees a new generation becoming acquainted with vinyl records, as well as record players or turntables. Older generations with a feeling of nostalgia are also getting back into the vintage music medium. But there's another retro format making a comeback: CDs.
Compact discs were the successor to the cassette tape and the precursor to MP3 players, which then largely gave way to music streaming services. These discs, which are smaller than the smallest records and look similar to DVDs and Blu-ray discs, hold complete albums or single tracks. You might have grown up with CDs and consider them a fairly recent technology. But brace yourself, because the truth is that they first came out in the '80s, becoming mainstream in the late '80s and early 1990s. So yes, the CD is decades old and now considered "retro" tech — although many people have found ways to repurpose their old CD players. However, the CD is making a bit of a comeback, largely on the back of the format's audio quality, affordability of media, and sleek new players.
The appeal of CDs, then and now
When you hear of high-res music streaming from music services like Spotify, it's often described as being CD-quality. That's because CDs offer uncompressed digital audio, so listeners experience a higher standard of quality than that provided by most common streaming services offering digital tracks – true high-res audio excepted. As some people grow tired of the overwhelming volume of music available on streaming and are exposed to higher-quality tunes, they often gain a greater appreciation of the CD format as a happy medium between streaming and vinyl.
Like vinyl records, CDs are often enclosed in sleeves (or jewel cases, unlike most records) that share informative details through liner notes. The tactile listening experience is more meaningful than searching for a song online and tapping a play button, or letting a service choose for you. There's something intentional about the experience with CDs. It's also more palatable now that, while CDs are tougher to find, second-hand options are much cheaper than they were back in the day. They cost less than an equivalent vinyl record, and if you forgo a streaming music subscription in favor of this more tailored experience, you can save money overall. With streaming services rising in price and some artists opting out of keeping their music on streaming services altogether, some people are switching back to the CD format.
CD players are back in a bigger way
In response to this trend, several manufacturers are getting back into, or doubling down on, their CD player lineup. Many of these units are multi-function micro systems that can play more than just CDs — but a CD tray remains an integral part of the equation. Said products hail from brands like Denon, Marantz, Cambridge Audio, and Musical Fidelity, and range from entry units to premium ones for audiophiles. While the iconic Sony Discman portable CD player isn't in production anymore, there are brands like FiiO that are still making portable CD players for those interested.
If you're choosing a CD player to enjoy uncompressed audio, it's important to find one with a good quality digital-to-analog converter (DAC) that converts the digital signal from the disc to an analog one that plays through your speakers. In some cases, you can consider purchasing a separate external DAC. Look for one that supports SACD, CD-R, and CD-RW, as well as the ability to play 24-bit files. With the right CD player, you can bring your old CD collections back to life, while newbies can explore second-hand finds to build a library of tunes.