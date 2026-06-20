Gen Z Is Going To Love Commodore's New Minimalist Flip Phone

Commodore's blog post announcing the Commodore Callback is dripping with '80s nostalgia. It evokes everything from the Commodore 64 (which the company is now making a modern version of, called the Commodore 64 Ultimate) to Star Trek communicators to Atari. It may not seem at first glance like Gen Z is the target audience, but maybe that's the point. All of the trends mentioned above aren't nostalgia for Gen Z, they're indicative of a generation yearning for an era they never witnessed.

Commodore is surely hoping to capture old heads actually nostalgic for the beige electronics of the '80s, as well as a younger generation longing for a simpler time. The Callback delivers an essential suite of apps, like Telegram, WhatsApp, a music player, maps, and a camera, but blocks social media and browsers. It's a device meant to serve a function but not to encourage "phubbing," the phone snubbing behavior so commonplace in the smartphone era.

Making the Callback a flip phone was also a very intentional choice. Flip it open, do a thing, then snap it shut and get back to reality. It's a tool, a discrete experience rather than a portal to ignoring the physical world. Of course, it does also come with a Commodore 64 emulator if you need a distraction on the subway. If it sounds like the kind of enforced disconnect you need, you can sign up now to be alerted when the Callback goes up for preorder.