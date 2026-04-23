5 Retro Gadgets That Are Making A Comeback
The old adage "Everything old is new again" doesn't always feel applicable to technology, which is generally forward looking and concerned with what's next and new above all else. However, plenty of people are nostalgic for older gadgets, and their affinity can help a new generation discover them. A perfect example of this is vinyl records and turntables, which were largely made obsolete by 8-tracks, cassette tapes, and CDs before making a resurgence in the late 2000s that has continued to this day.
A retro gadget can make a comeback for a variety of reasons, from nostalgia to a desire to buck current trends and make a statement. What's most interesting about the current retro revival is that it's being led by Gen Z, most of whom were not alive when these gadgets were on the cutting edge. For them, it's about unplugging from the world of constant notifications and endless scroll they were raised in, as well as wanting something physical in a digital world. Let's take a look at some of the retro gadgets making a comeback, as well as some that are returning in a new, updated form.
Cassette tapes
Though they were replaced by CDs in the early '90s, cassette tapes are in the midst of a surprising comeback. In 2014, only 50,000 albums sold on cassette; by 2022, that number had skyrocketed to 439,700. Those figures continued to rise through late 2025, when forecasters expected cassette sales to eclipse 600,000. Artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Mumford & Sons, and Taylor Swift have released their latest albums on cassette. Over half of these sales come from young people ages 18 to 24 who were born long after tapes went out of style and for whom cassette tapes are a novelty with an old-school feel.
For others, physical media like cassettes, DVDs, and video games provides a more reliable way to enjoy their favorites without relying on streaming or digital licenses. In both cases, you don't actually own your digital media, and it can be removed at any time. While cassette tapes aren't perfect — they sound old, notoriously get tangled, and the cheap plastic can easily break — they provide an alternative to services like Spotify and Apple Music that feels special after so many years.
Wired headphones
It's been about a decade since smartphones stopped including headphone jacks. But while much of the world has gone wireless, those old wired headphones have become cool again. Not only are they cheaper, they're also trendy, with celebrities like Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, and Paul Mescal being seen wearing them. For some, wired headphones represent a simpler time. Plugging in a set of headphones is, ironically, a way to unplug from the digital, AI-filled world we live in now.
Others prefer wired headphones for their reliability and convenience, as wireless ones can be finicky, fall out of the ear, and need to be charged. They're also safer since Bluetooth devices, including wireless headphones, can be hacked. Wired headphones can also be a statement. As Shelby Hull, founder of Wired It Girls on Instagram explained to CNN, they can signal that a person is "very cool, very unbothered to keep up with the latest tech trends."
Flip phones
For those of us old enough to remember when the original Motorola Razr was the hot new gadget, it's a bit surreal to witness the rise of new foldable phones. Smartphones may have replaced those old flip phones, but now, Samsung and, of course, Motorola offer devices that combine the functionalities of both. Even Apple is said to be working on a foldable phone that could hit the market later this year.
At the same time, there are those downgrading to "dumb" phones, also called feature phones. As with cassettes, a lot of this is driven by young people seeking to disconnect from their devices and social media, though the sales numbers are nowhere near as dramatic. Old flip phones are also great for seniors thanks to their simplicity and large buttons. Retro flip phones probably won't be commonplace like they were before the iPhone, but it's an especially interesting trend alongside the rise of foldable smartphones.
Retro gaming handhelds
Handheld gaming platforms never went away, with the hybrid Nintendo Switch being a perfect example. There's also the Steam Deck and alternatives that make PC gaming portable. Outside of those, though, retro gaming handhelds are having a moment. While some gamers, including young people, are going back to older systems like the PlayStation Portable, there's also new hardware available that's specifically built for old games.
That includes the Analogue Pocket, which can play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges. There are also adapters for other handhelds like Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, TurboGrafx-16, and more. These offer an experience mobile game emulators can't compete with and are perfect for those who still have their old cartridges. While gaming systems like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox's upcoming Project Helix chase power and innovation, there will always be a place for retro gaming handhelds old and new.
Instant cameras
Instant cameras have also come back in a huge way in recent years. Though Polaroid, the brand most closely associated with the tech, stopped making instant cameras and film in 2008, it revived its old staple product in 2017. That was two years after Fujifilm launched instax in international markets to massive success, making up half of the company's camera sales by 2023.
Though they lack much of the convenience of digital and phone cameras that once replaced them, instant cameras are fun and charming for users. Getting a physical photograph is increasingly rare. Most of us take all of our pictures on our phones, but it's nice to have that memory to hang up right away. Some also use instant cameras to improve their photography skills since the price and limited amount of film makes proper technique important. Instant cameras are a perfect example of retro tech made new again that especially appeals to younger generations.