5 Retro Gadgets That Are Making A Comeback

The old adage "Everything old is new again" doesn't always feel applicable to technology, which is generally forward looking and concerned with what's next and new above all else. However, plenty of people are nostalgic for older gadgets, and their affinity can help a new generation discover them. A perfect example of this is vinyl records and turntables, which were largely made obsolete by 8-tracks, cassette tapes, and CDs before making a resurgence in the late 2000s that has continued to this day.

A retro gadget can make a comeback for a variety of reasons, from nostalgia to a desire to buck current trends and make a statement. What's most interesting about the current retro revival is that it's being led by Gen Z, most of whom were not alive when these gadgets were on the cutting edge. For them, it's about unplugging from the world of constant notifications and endless scroll they were raised in, as well as wanting something physical in a digital world. Let's take a look at some of the retro gadgets making a comeback, as well as some that are returning in a new, updated form.