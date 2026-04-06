8 Essential Tips And Tricks For Foldable Phone Users

On the subject of cover screens, you can do a lot more than see the time and date or read and reply to messages. It varies from one phone brand and model to the next, but many foldables let you treat the cover screen almost like a smartwatch. You can add and customize widgets, and then swipe between them without even unlocking your phone.

Apps like music players or audiobook apps can have their own widgets, letting you turn your folded phone into a cool little music player. It's another great way to limit how much you unfold the full screen. Adding custom widgets to your cover screen almost turns your phone into an entirely different kind of device. Sadly, for now, phone makers like Samsung limit what sorts of widgets you can have on the cover screen.

This means if there's a main screen widget you love, it might not be on the list of allowed widgets, but you can potentially get around this with an app like CoverWidgets. This app, and others like it, unlocks your phone and lets you put any third-party widget on the cover screen. Of course, some widgets were not designed for this use case, but there's no harm in experimenting. After all you can always remove the ones that don't work out for you.