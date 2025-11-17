7 Android Features That Put iPhones To Shame

The iPhone vs. Android debate is never-ending, with some favoring one platform over the other for features the competitor lacks — but to each their own. Both parties have been engaged in a rivalry for nearly two decades now, and currently, Apple has the most market share in the mobile phone space. From a user-experience standpoint, however, Google-powered devices are arguably better due to the freedom they grant their users. From customizable options to several new useful features Android added in 2025 that provide a personalized experience.

In contrast, iOS can feel more confined due to Apple's restrictive ecosystem. With iOS 26, Apple embarked on a new era of mobile software and is now one step closer to closing the gap against Android with the introduction of several new features that were long overdue. Even so, the tech giant has a lot to catch up on. From the lack of scrolling screenshots to no option for increasing physical storage, here are seven Android features that put iPhones to shame.