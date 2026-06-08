Gen Z Is The Most Likely To Cancel Netflix And Go To The Movies, Study Shows

You may remember all the "Millennials are killing..." conversations percolating through the cultural discourse in the early 2010s. Millennials were accused of putting down everything from brick-and-mortar stores and cable TV to the diamond industry. Early on, it looked like the buck was getting passed to the next generation, Gen Z. But now a new narrative is developing. Instead of being scapegoated for the decline of certain industries (amongst other tech myths about Gen Z), this generation is being lauded as their savior.

This goes for everything from physical media to thrift stores and physical books. The latest beneficiary is movie theaters, as Gen Z is more likely to cancel the top streaming platforms and go to movie theaters. However, this resurgence in the popularity of tangible media and real-world experiences comes at the expense of digital stalwarts, and the latest casualty may be Netflix.