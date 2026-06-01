4 Of The Worst Gen Z Technology Myths That Simply Aren't True

Friction between different generations is nothing new. In fact, elders have been at odds with the youngest for centuries. Though millennials took the brunt of this intergenerational pressure for the past two decades by being labeled as entitled and lazy, they're well into their thirties and forties now and have already earned their stripes, so to speak. This means that it's Gen Z's turn to carry the mantle of stereotypes.

As expected, Zoomers are now the lazy, unreliable ones. While a part of the criticism stems from the anticipated "these kids" attitude, Gen Z also has to deal with their unique position as the first digital-native generation. Thus, there's no shortage of older colleagues ardently holding on to the worst Gen Z technology myths that simply aren't true.

Gen Z is glued to their screens and can't communicate? Well, data shows that most actually prefer in-person interactions. Can't concentrate? Use AI for everything? All of those are relatively easy to dispute. But why do these matter, exactly? For starters, it leads to shame. One of the most prevalent Gen Z myths is that their status as digital natives automatically grants them magical "computer wiz" powers. As a result, they experience a hefty dose of embarrassment and inadequacy when facing certain tech-related issues, especially in the workplace.