Offline Music Is Back In Style During The Streaming Era (For A Good Reason)

With Gen Z being the first generation to grow up with on-demand digital files, they are also pioneering the rejection of digital consumption. It's obvious that you don't own any of the files you access, but if you build an offline music library or have a stack of vinyl LPs on your shelf, it's another thing. They are yours, even if the servers shut down forever.

In addition to the general subscription fatigue many experience daily, owning physical music releases or having an offline library represents permanence and keeps the art form "safe." Not only can an album completely disappear if licensing issues arise, but you'll always be able to access the original version of the music. For example, no one can push an unnecessary remaster or remix on you if you're not vibing with the new.

The youth are all about cutting down on their digital time, and apart from the massive wave of vinyl and CD enthusiasts, dedicated MP3 players are also experiencing a comeback. Older millennials who grew up with these gadgets may scoff at iPods and iPod alternatives, but it's easy to see why the trend is picking up pace.

The MP3 "craze" has also extended into the app space. For instance, the ClassiPod app emulates the original iPod down to its iconic click wheel and works well with offline libraries. The app was downloaded over 10,000 times, proving that there's a strong demand for a more dedicated offline music listening experience.