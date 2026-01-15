5 iPod Alternatives That Users Swear By

The AiMoonsa MP3 Player has a variety of handy features that make it one of the best iPod alternatives. You can play different audio formats as it supports both lossy ones (like MP3 and WMA) and lossless formats such as APE, WAV, and FLAC. It comes with either a 64 GB or 128 GB microSD card, which allows you to store thousands of songs. But if you need more storage, you can get a microSD card with a larger capacity, up to 256 GB. You can listen to music wirelessly via Bluetooth, over the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, or play directly via the device's built-in speakers. The AiMoonsa Music Player is compact and portable as well, weighing just 70 grams with a 1.8-inch screen. While it's mainly a device for playing music, it does come with other features such as a voice recorder, FM radio, and an alarm.

You can also read e-books on this device, although with such a small screen, you're better off using a tablet or smartphone. It also has a built-in file explorer, which is really handy for managing your offline music library. The player has earned a 4.0 rating on Amazon with over 9,000 reviews. Some love it for its simplicity, portability, and functionality, and others for its great price. For the latter, one Amazon review notes how this player "does everything an expensive iPod does for a tiny fraction of the price." It makes it easy to load your music from a PC, but the main caveat is that you can only have up to 5,000 songs per folder, and it doesn't organize files properly. The 64 GB variant of the AiMoonsa Music Player costs just $29.99, while the 128 GB model is $38.99.