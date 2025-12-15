Why Apple Discontinued The iPod After 20 Years

Before the age of streaming services, one of the easiest ways to take your music library with you was with an iPod. Apple's portable music player required no subscription: All you had to do was buy the hardware, connect it to a computer, and start uploading albums and playlists to listen to later. No worrying about Wi-Fi or data caps since your music and other audio files would hit your headphones offline as soon as you pressed play. It was simplicity at its finest, and even as Apple moved into new iPod models and generations, it just got better.

But in the world of consumer tech, the sad reality is we often have to say goodbye to products we love. Apple discontinued the iPod lineup in May 2022, three years after the release of the seventh-generation iPod touch. Smartphones and streaming services were two of the main reasons why.

Over the years, phones became just as powerful and intuitive, if not more, than the iPod hardware. Whatever your iPod could do, your smartphone could probably do something similar or better. It also became very convenient to carry a single device that handled everything from calls and texts to music playback.