If You Miss Your Old iPod, This Free Android App Is For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People tend to remember the first portable music player they ever owned, and the first-generation iPod was a common first choice for many consumers at the time of its release. To this day, nostalgia-prone Apple customers hope for a rerelease of the iPod, wishing Apple might someday apply modern engineering to its classic media players. Luckily, iPod enthusiasts can download an Android app that can fill the iPod-shaped void in their lives: ClassiPod.

Developed by Adeeteya, ClassiPod is a free music player designed to emulate the original iPod listening experience. With the tagline "Your Timeless Audio Experience," ClassiPod brings the iconic iPod Classic interface directly to your phone. The interface integrates several popular iPod features, including the gone-but-not-forgotten click wheel.

When Apple discontinued the iPod line in 2022, it closed the 21-year chapter that had seen it grow from a computer hardware manufacturer to one of the world's most influential tech giants. For most consumers, the end of the iPod was of little concern. But as is the case with many technological advancements, something was lost along the way: tactile, distraction-free immersion into a world of music mediated by the iPod Shuffle Gods themselves. Can ClassiPod replicate that experience?