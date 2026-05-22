AI Is Actually Moving Jobs Out The Tech Industry - Here's Why

Artificial intelligence is certainly the current frontier of tech. A global survey conducted by McKinsey & Company suggests that 88% of companies are using AI in at least one business function. LinkedIn's Labor Market Report (link will download a PDF to your device) also indicates that there are 1.3 million tech experts working in AI engineering or similar roles. But that's a very AI-focused view of the overall job market. The bigger picture shows that AI is actually moving jobs out of the tech industry and back into trades.

Skilled trade workers have seen wage growth of up to 30% in the U.S. and are on equal financial ground with many traditional office jobs. In fact, the demand for blue-collar workers is higher than what the workforce can supply. A projection from Associated Builders and Contractors indicates that the construction industry must attract nearly 350,000 workers to address the current shortage.

The AI economy requires a robust physical infrastructure, and blue-collar workers are the only ones who can build it. Not only that, but blue-collar workers are the ones who are seeing AI enhance their jobs rather than replace them. A report from Top Employers Institute (link will download a PDF to your device) shows that up to 80% of blue-collar employees believe that AI will benefit their respective industries. They don't seem to see AI as a threat, likely because they are working in essential AI-proof careers.