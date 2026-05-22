5 Reasons Why Gen Z Can't Stand AI

One aspect of the job market, in particular, that is being affected by generative AI is in the art industry. If you've ever used an AI image generator, you know it can churn out pictures faster than most artists can block out a rough draft, and while it was easy to spot AI-generated images and videos just a few years ago, the technology has gotten better and is more difficult to distinguish. Some companies are trying to make it easier to call out rendered art versus the real deal, including Spotify, which added a badge to help users differentiate the real artists from the AI. That's not always the case, though, so some users are trying to hold companies accountable.

Arguably one of the most vocal subcultures in the anti-AI crusade has been the gamers, many of whom belong to Gen Z. All it takes is one person to notice that a particular video game studio used generative AI images, and gamers across the internet will come running to call for a boycott. The developers of "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" were raked over the coals for using generative AI images that mimicked Studio Ghibli art (shown above), whereas the team behind "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" had a brush with controversy simply because they used generative AI to make placeholder images that found their way into the full release.