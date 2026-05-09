Why Are People Getting Rid Of ChatGPT

Multiple technology companies have made agreements with the Pentagon allowing its AI tools to be used within the United States' classified military networks. Among those are OpenAI, SpaceX, Google, NVIDIA, and Amazon. In a statement by the DoD, the deals would see AI used to "elevate situational understanding and augment warfighter decision-making in complex operational environments."

This has led to people flocking to Claude after leaving the OpenAI company owned Sam Altman. Downloads for the Anthropic-owned Claude, in the United States, went up by 37% the day after OpenAI announced its DoD deal, and 51% the next day. It came about as Anthropic was concerned with its AI platform being used for surveillance of Americans and autonomous weapons.

OpenAI released a statement about its agreement with the U.S. government, saying its AI tools would not be used to surveil United States citizens through the use of "commercially acquired personal or identifiable information." The company goes on to say its services would not be used by intelligence agencies, including the NSA, and details safeguards and limitations around how the LLM will be used. That transparency stands in contrast to the uncomfortable truths about using ChatGPT.