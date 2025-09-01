How Much Energy Does Google Gemini Actually Use Per Prompt?

Gemini is Google's personal artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. The company boasts that it can help you brainstorm, study, generate images for you, and connect with Google Maps to help you navigate. Gemini is even expected to integrate with Google Home soon.

However, as climate change impacts our planet, there is growing concern about the AI boom. Companies are scrambling to introduce the technology into their workflows or consumer products to become more profitable. As other efforts to combat climate change — such as electric vehicles and reducing manufacturing carbon footprints — become increasingly popular, the rising use of AI has brought concerns that we're undoing all the progress we've made.

In light of these concerns, Google released a report in August 2025 showing what it claims is the low energy use for the average text-based Gemini prompt. Reportedly, a single prompt uses the same energy as watching less than nine seconds of TV. The report also emphasizes a message of sustainability through future innovation. It's a hopeful message, but the reality of creating and managing AI is complex, and overall, the numbers for the future don't seem to be promising.