Spotify's New Badge Will Finally Help You Tell Real Artists From AI Slop

AI-generated content is becoming prolific enough that we need clear indicators when it's present, which explains why many services are now requiring creators to disclose its use. Steam has added an AI disclosure on the pages of games that use it, and social media networks have their own ways of identifying and disclosing AI. Spotify is now joining the trend, except it's using the opposite approach: A new "Verified by Spotify" badge will show on artist profiles indicating "authenticity and trust" or, more aptly, that the artist is human and not AI.

One of many uncomfortable truths about using Spotify as your primary music platform is that it's starting to get filled with AI slop. While Spotify pledged to clean up the AI content on the streaming service, that didn't exactly stop the flood of incoming media. This new verified badge will help everyone tell the difference between what they might consider true artistry and synthetic personas. At launch, the feature will help identify 99% of artists that Spotify listeners actively search for, representing "hundreds of thousands of artists."

The badge will begin appearing on artist profiles and next to artist names in search over the next few weeks, according to Spotify. You'll see both the "Verified by Spotify" text and a matching green checkmark icon offering clear visibility. Verified artists have "consistent listener activity and engagement," meaning they're popular over a long period, have a good standing on Spotify's platforms and follow service policies, and have an "identifiable artist presence both on and off-platform."