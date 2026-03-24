5 Hidden Spotify Features That Can Make Your Playlists Better

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services out there, and there's a good reason for that. Whether you're using the web player or the app, the experience is smooth and seamless (at least if you're using the premium version), made better by the vast selection of songs and tons of handy features that jazz up your jam sessions.

Many of these Spotify features are targeted toward helping you curate the perfect playlist for whatever you're feeling. There's Smart Shuffle that adds songs that Spotify thinks you might like, Mix sections that give you customized song playlists based on stuff you've been listening to, and even Spotify's new Smart Reorder feature that makes your song transitions more seamless.

However, there are also a number of hidden Spotify curation features that most people don't know about, but that can make your playlists better. These include even more ways to get customized playlists and song recommendations by Spotify, custom album art to make your playlists pop even more, and even a dedicated AI-assisted DJ with the sole purpose of curating your playlists.