Spotify Just Released A New Feature Apple Music Users Wish AutoMix Could Do

With Apple Music users debating over the new design of albums and playlists in the upcoming iOS 26.4 update, Spotify announced yet another way to improve the listening experience on its platform. Since last year, the company has offered more ways for listeners to make seamless transitions between their favorite songs. However, to make this experience even better, Spotify is announcing Smart Reorder, which helps create better transitions by combining songs' BPM and key.

Spotify says this feature is exclusive to Premium users, and it's possible to toggle it on by tapping Mix on a playlist, then Edit, and choosing Smart Reorder. Tracks will then be reordered following their BPM or key. With that, transitions will sound smoother, combining songs beyond just fading in and out every time a tune is about to end.

The company already offers a few examples of some of the most popular transitions users are enjoying, like Bad Bunny's "Safaera" into "EoO," or "No Lie" by Sean Paul into "Adventure of a Lifetime" by Coldplay. Besides that, Spotify's Smart Reorder is also a clever way for those who are good at adding songs to a playlist, but never know how to create the proper flow or narrative to it.