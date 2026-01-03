5 Uncomfortable Truths About Using Spotify

Spotify is one of the best music streaming apps on the market, with hundreds of millions of users. As the most popular music streaming service, people love it because, among other things, it has a free plan, an easy-to-use interface, and boasts a wide catalog of music. It also has diverse content, with audiobooks and podcasts that make it more than just a music streaming service.

Even better, Spotify is available on a ton of platforms, from your TV to smart speakers, cars, and smartwatches. Spotify has also risen to become one of the go-to streaming services for audiophiles by launching lossless quality, allowing its users to listen to music at up to 24-bit / 44.1 kHz quality at no extra cost after years of delay following the initial announcement in 2021.

However, besides its great features, Spotify isn't perfect. It has its downsides that every single user of the music streaming service needs to know about. Some of these uncomfortable truths might change how you view the service, and maybe even embrace one of Spotify's alternatives.