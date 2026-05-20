The '90s See-Through Tech Trend Is Making A Comeback - Here's Why

My earliest memories of technology are of big, beige behemoths. The old-school essential computers and accessories of my youth were chunky and utilitarian, like brutalist monuments to technical progression, meant to be used, not perceived. At some point in the '90s, however, as computers and other tech moved into the mainstream, fashion and aesthetics began to intersect with what had previously been pure function. As tech became fashionable, in other words, fashion penetrated tech, and nowhere was this trend more evident than in the rise of translucent gadgets.

Part of it was Hollywood's fault. Movies played a huge role in making tech cool, and manufacturers picked up on the trend, making tech more colorful and, ultimately, less opaque. See-through tech gives builders a broader canvas to paint on, with more surfaces, textures, and even moving pieces. Now, in an era when everyone is saturated by information but everything feels arguably more opaque than ever, and as retro gadgets are making a comeback, the return of transparent devices feels almost inevitable.

There are a number of reasons driving the transparent Renaissance, but at the heart of it is likely a feeling of alienation. As the media and entertainment become increasingly more digital and ephemeral, and as people feel further divorced from it, the desire to not only hold something tangible but to see within it, to see physical structures and how they function, has become increasingly palpable. This is especially true in gaming, where physical media continue to disappear, and so many social interactions are mediated by screens.