12 Old-School Computer Accessories That Used To Be Essential

Before flat screen monitors became affordable and standard, a cathode-ray tube (CRT) monitor that could easily swallow half your desk surface was the first noticeable part of every home computer. The tech behind it was an electron gun that fired beams at a phosphor coated glass screen and swept line by line to draw the image that you'll see on the other end. If you gamed on one of these units, you probably remember having to nudge the resolution so that it could keep up without your game becoming a blurry mess.

CRT monitors were heavy and consumed lots of power, but they were surprisingly durable and were also how most of us were able to see the web for the first time. They were essential for not just their functionality; they were the only realistic monitor option for many, since the early LCD monitors came with astronomical price tags. Besides being expensive, the latter were small and weren't so great for motion. Fast forward to today, and slim OLED, LED, and LCD panels are the order of the day. They're lighter, more energy efficient, and, most importantly, more pleasing to the eye.

A few CRTs are still around, but they mainly survive in old garages and in retro gaming setups owned by nostalgic gamers. Despite their age, CRT monitors may still hold some value. It's for this reason that we included them in this list of gadgets you might regret throwing away.